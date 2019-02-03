BASKETBALL: Chief Sealth hosts West Seattle for regular-season finales

All four varsity basketball teams from West Seattle High School and Chief Sealth International High School have postseason games in the next few days, following their regular-season-ending crosstown clashes Friday night:

The Seahawks hosted the Wildcats, and the girls were up first.

Sealth opened strong, while WSHS rested some of its regulars. Above is Sealth #21, senior Nohea Morrison, the night’s leading scorer with 20 points, followed by West Seattle #11 senior Jasmine Gayles, with 18:

While Sealth was ahead at the first quarter’s end, 18-8, WSHS went on a run as the second quarter opened, tied the Seahawks at 18-18, and pulled away from there, leading 38-22 at halftime and winning the game 72-46. #4, freshman Simone Lieberman, was the second leading scorer for Chief Sealth with 13:

On Monday, the Seahawks play at Cleveland at 7 pm in a loser-out district-qualifying game, while the Wildcats open Metro League tournament play at home, also at 7, vs. Franklin.

Now to the WSHS vs. Sealth boys’ matchup – the visitors left with the win in this one too:

Above are Sealth #1, senior Hassan Weliyo, and West Seattle #24, senior Abdullahi Mohamed. The Seahawks fought hard against the Wildcats in the early going, and the home crowd had reasons to cheer, though they were behind 12-7 by the end of the first quarter. Below is Sealth #12, junior Davian Greenlea:

At halftime, West Seattle led 29-20. Below, the Wildcats’ #22, senior Nuh’Kosi Roberson:

In the second half, WSHS built a double-digit lead, and the final was 66-40. There’s a chance the two could face off again on Tuesday – at 7 pm Monday, the Sealth boys play a district-qualifying game at Bainbridge, and whoever wins will play at West Seattle on Tuesday at 7 pm.

P.S. As Friday’s games were Sealth’s last home games on the regular-season schedule, it also was Senior Night. We have photos to add from that celebration later today.