9 for your West Seattle Wednesday!

(This West Seattle “snowbird” is a Cedar Waxwing, photographed by Matthew Olson)

Some of today/tonight’s highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 10:30 am at West Seattle (Admiral) Library – stories, songs, and rhymes. Free, as library programs always are. (2306 42nd SW)

BABY STORY TIME: 11:30 am, bring the littlest member(s) of the family to this fun time at High Point Library. (3411 SW Raymond)

CREATE YOUR OWN COMIC: 2:30 pm at Southwest Library, it’s a special midwinter-break series for students. Free but registration required. (9010 35th SW)

FREE TAX HELP: It’s that time of year. If you need help, here’s a chance to get it, no appointment required, via the United Way‘s free tax-help sessions at the West Seattle Food Bank. 5-9 pm – more info in our calendar listing. (35th/Morgan)

DELRIDGE NEIGHBORHOODS DISTRICT COUNCIL: Reps of groups and organizations from around eastern West Seattle meet for the first time this year, 7 pm at Neighborhood House High Point. The agenda’s in our calendar listing. All welcome. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

WORDSWEST LITERARY SERIES: 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), WordsWest presents “What We Do, What We Say” with Michele Bombardier and Natasha Moni, and the Favorite Poem read by student Mihna Born. Readings, book sales, giveaways! (5612 California SW)

TRIANGULAR JAZZTET: 7 pm at Whisky West (WSB sponsor), a jazzy night with Jeff Ferguson and friends. No cover. (6451 California SW)

BENEFIT TRIVIA: This week’s trivia at Talarico’s benefits the West Seattle Helpline in its mission to help neighbors in need – details in our calendar listing. 8:30 pm. $2/person. (4718 California SW)

LEFT HAND SMOKE: Rock ‘n’ roll at Parliament Tavern, 9 pm, no cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

THAT’S JUST PART OF IT … see the full lineup via our complete calendar, and if you have something coming up, let us know!