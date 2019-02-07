7 for your West Seattle Sunday

(Another “snowbird” photo by Mark Wangerin – a Downy Woodpecker)

A lively day-before-Presidents Day – here are highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Tulips from Alm Hill Gardens are among the items you’ll find at this week’s market in the street in the heart of The Junction. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

ALKI OYSTER FEST: 1-6 pm at the West Seattle Brewing Tap Shack and neighboring Ampersand Café, a celebration of oysters, with music, beverages, raffles, more – details in our calendar listing. (2536 Alki SW)

JAMTIME: Live bluegrass/old-time music at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 1-4 pm. (5612 California SW)

‘ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, THE MUSICAL’: 3 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, presented by Twelfth Night Productions. (4711 California SW)

SKYLARK ART MART: With music, comedy, more, 3-7 pm at The Skylark. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

THEATER AT THE TAVERN: Monthly edition of Drunken Owl Theater at Parliament Tavern, 7 pm. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

SILENT MOVIE WITH MUSIC: Rin-Tin-Tin in “Clash of the Wolves” plus Dennis James on the Mighty Wurlitzer at Kenyon Hall, 7:30 pm. Details in our calendar listing! (7904 35th SW)

