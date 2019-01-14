West Seattle Preschool Fair and more calendar highlights for your Monday

(Sunday sailboat on Elliott Bay, photographed by David Hutchinson)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

BLUE ANGELS JET VISITING: As noted here on Sunday, this afternoon the #7 Blue Angels jet is scheduled to land at nearby Boeing Field for the midwinter planning visit.

WEST SEATTLE PRESCHOOL FAIR: 5:30 pm-7:30 pm at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church, talk with reps from multiple local preschools! Free, and the whole family’s welcome, but they’d appreciate if you pre-registered here. (3050 California SW)

EVENING BOOK GROUPS: Two at 6:45 pm at local libraries tonight – at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), this month’s book is “The Last Brother” by Nathacha Appanah; at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW), this month’s book is “Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman” by Lindy West.

FINDING STILLNESS WITHIN: 4-week Buddhist-meditation series starts tonight at SoundYoga (WSB sponsor), 7 pm – info in our calendar listing. (5639 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE BOOSTER CLUB: Support student programs! WSBC meets at 7 pm at West Seattle High School. (3000 California SW)

MONDAY QUIZ: 7:30 pm, all-ages quiz, with prizes, at The Skylark. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

SEE WHAT ELSE IS UP … by browsing our complete calendar!