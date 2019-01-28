West Seattle Crime Watch: Packages, and tools, taken

Three West Seattle Crime Watch reader reports:

PACKAGE THIEF ON VIDEO: Tweeted by Nick:

Hey @westseattleblog Help me make this package thief infamous. https://t.co/ABzsh25Y5R — Nick (@Hawk35) January 28, 2019

Police report # is 19-036748.

SUSPECTED PACKAGE THEFT: From Jill:

USPS delivered a package to my house at 15th and Elmgrove at 10:19 a.m. When I arrived home at 6:30 p.m., I couldn’t find it anywhere. It contained a used women’s leather jacket I bought on Poshmark. Long shot, but if anyone sees a Madewell leather jacket (size M) in cabernet listed online, let me know (they don’t make the color any more).

TRESPASSING/BURGLARY/BREAK-IN ATTEMPTS: Ashley forwarded photos from her condo building’s security cameras last Wednesday night/Thursday morning, catching “3 groups of trespassers on our property” overnight, at which time tools were stolen from a work shack on site. Also stolen: An orange work vest branded with the on-site company’s name, Tatley-Grund. Ashley sent screen grabs – see them here, here, here, here, here, and here. Police report # is 19-031061.