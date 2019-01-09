West Seattle Crime Watch: High Point gunfire investigation

FIRST REPORT, 4:29 PM: Not long after multiple people called 911 to report hearing gunfire in the High Point area, police got a report of a damaged vehicle near 31st and Bataan. They’re investigating, but there’s no report of any injuries so far. Updates to come.

4:36 PM: Photos added. And our crew says the helicopter in the area is just TV.

5:37 PM: Per scanner, police are looking for a suspect, and the search has blocked some parts of the area.

5:54 PM: Also per scanner, a suspect is in custody, after an arrest outside West Seattle.