West Seattle Crime Watch: Another stolen green CR-V

January 3, 2019 4:34 pm
 Crime | West Seattle news

Sam has been visiting our area for the holidays – and unfortunately this happened:

My green 1999 Honda CR-V was stolen on Christmas Eve from the street on the 5600 block of Fauntleroy Way SW. It has Oregon plates (872KGL).

Call 911 if you see it.

