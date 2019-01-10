West Seattle Art Walk and more for the rest of your Thursday

Topping our highlights list for the rest of your Thursday:

It’s the Viadoom Eve edition of West Seattle Art Walk tonight – that’s the new winter quarter map and list of venues. This roundup of highlights on the Art Walk website spotlights some of the artists. Remember that the West Seattle Art Walk, running 5 pm to “late,” isn’t just about art – some of the venues offer food and drink specials to entice you out, too.

Also ahead today/tonight:

WEST SEATTLE CHAMBER AFTER-HOURS: 5:30-7:30 pm at Verity Credit Union (WSB sponsor) in The Junction. Meet the Chamber’s new CEO Julia Jordan. Free to members, $10 otherwise. (4505 California SW)

WORDS, WRITERS, WEST SEATTLE: Claudia Castro Luna, West Seattle-residing state Poet Laureate, is this month’s featured author. 6 pm at Southwest Library. (9010 35th SW)

JUNCTION NEIGHBORHOOD ORGANIZATION: 7 pm at the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) – agenda info here. (3622 SW Snoqualmie)

OPEN MIC: 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), musicians and singers of all genres welcome. (5612 California SW)

LOTS MORE TODAY/TONIGHT – see our full calendar here!