VIADOOM, WEEK 1: Bridge-bicycling total

The photo is courtesy of Andrew, one of hundreds who bicycled to work during the first week of Highway 99-less-ness – his view from the bicycle path in/out of West Seattle. Don Brubeck from West Seattle Bike Connections calls our attention to the Spokane Street Bicycle Counter> (low bridge), which shows 4,553 trips Monday-Friday this week, compared to 2,556 for the same five weekdays last year. “We’d like to encourage people to try it and keep doing it to get through the viaduct/tunnel transition,” says Don. “You can be part of this.”

P.S. Not all riders crossed the low bridge, of course – the Water Taxi has some bicycle capacity (plus added parking at Seacrest) as do Metro buses.