TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Thursday AM watch, fourth post-Viaduct weekday

January 17, 2019 5:30 am
(SDOT MAP with travel times / WS-relevant traffic cams / Water Taxi schedule, other helpful info HERE)

5:30 AM: Good morning! The change in the weather has arrived – but it’s not raining hard outside, just misting – so far. No incidents reported in our area.

5:55 AM: As with the previous three mornings, the bridge looks busier earlier.

6:13 AM: And even busier now. (Here’s a screengrab for the record.)

6:20 AM: Our crew, heading shortly for Water Taxi watch for the fourth day, reports it’s NOT raining right now. Warmer than recent mornings – 46 degrees.

6:40 AM: If you commute regionally and rely on WSDOT travel times – they’ve been coping with an outage but are now back, here.

6:50 AM: First report in from our crew at the West Seattle Water Taxi dock – rough couht ~70 on the boat that’s about to take off.

7:11 AM: Still nothing out of the ordinary to report. (added) Covered waiting area at Water Taxi dock still not needed, since the rain has yet to resume:

7:28 AM: By our count, about 150 on the Water Taxi that’s just taking off.

4 Replies to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Thursday AM watch, fourth post-Viaduct weekday"

  • Jim Hua January 17, 2019 (7:04 am)
    Question:does anyone know if the C/55 bus from the Junction go through downtown still? I saw the C bus this morning and just wondering.

    • ScottAmick January 17, 2019 (7:24 am)
      The C has definitely been going through downtown to SLU this week – at least from what I’ve observed.

    • Alissa Haslam January 17, 2019 (7:28 am)
      It does. It goes down the transit road parallel to 4th and cuts through the ID to 3rd through downtown 

  • SuperAwesome January 17, 2019 (7:17 am)
    With the drama on the buses the last few days I finally decided to just drive in.  I left an hour earlier than I would normally, 6 AM instead of 7 AM.  Alki to SODO in 11 mins.

