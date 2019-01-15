West Seattle, Washington

15 Tuesday

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Second post-Viaduct weekday – AM coverage

January 15, 2019 5:29 am
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

(SDOT MAP with travel times / WS-relevant traffic cams / Water Taxi schedule, other helpful info HERE)

5:29 AM: Good morning! Welcome to a foggy Tuesday. Among the things you should know as we start coverage for the second weekday of three weeks without Highway 99:

RIDE2: King County says “Customers can again request trips for Ride2 West Seattle using the app or via phone calls. Our contractor is monitoring the system after making fixes last night.”

5:54 AM: The fog is expected to hang around through the entire commute – a “dense fog advisory” through 9 am.

6:10 AM: High bridge looks busy. Regionally, travel times are reported to be “above average,” so people are commuting earlier again today.

6:26 AM: Texter says police are out watching the new 4th Avenue temp bus lane. SDOT did send us a revised map (PDF) of the lane as it exits the eastbound West Seattle Bridge.

6:34 AM: Thanks to the texter who just let us know that two buses, Routes 50 and 37, got into a bit of a scrape on Alki:

I am just leaving to catch the water taxi shuttle for the water taxi into downtown and there is a bus collision, it’s on 61st and Alki Ave.

It hasn’t started to cause any trouble but just wanted to let you all know! Not too bad, looks like one of the buses clipped the other and knocked off the side mirror.

6:45 AM: Also on the topic of buses, Colleen reports via Twitter that her C Line was full from The Junction and skipped the remaining WS stops. One other Twitter report, from Mary: “6:10 #56 almost full before reaching California Ave. New early crowd for sure.”

6:59 AM: Our crew is now at the Water Taxi dock to see how things are going. First three sailings: 113, 60, 120. That first one was more than yesterday, but since both boats hold 200+, there’s still plenty of room. And if you don’t have anyone to drop you there and can’t get to a bus/shuttle, usage of the temp (free) lot at Pier 2 did not get anywhere close to maxing out Monday, so that’s an option (entrance is across from the Harbor Ave 7-11).

7:13 AM: 81 people on the 7:05 Water Taxi. And reps at the dock confirm Pier 2 has plenty of room to park. The bridge, meantime, looks full, but in our experience, this seems to be the start of peak time anyway.

14 Replies to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Second post-Viaduct weekday - AM coverage"

  • JHU January 15, 2019 (6:00 am)
    Depart seaview at 5:25. On dexter via I-5 and Mercer at 6:00.

  • John January 15, 2019 (6:23 am)
    First 37 wrecked into a parked 50 at Alki… Several of us just jumped on water taxi shuttle.Ride2 is a fail…keep getting a network error.

  • WestSeattleNative January 15, 2019 (6:32 am)
    You all took yesterday off, didn’t you? Waze estimating 45 minutes White Center to downtown Bellevue at 6:15. Pain points: 1st and Spokane and 1st and Edgar Martinez. Occidental may need to be an I-90 exit only lane. 

  • B January 15, 2019 (6:37 am)
    Left 6:05a Alki to First Hill via high bridge – 4th – James. 30 minutes. Biggest backup on 4th ave offramp. Police presence on ramp. Smooth sailing on 4th ave once on.

  • Paul January 15, 2019 (6:44 am)
    Left at 545 and got to downtown Bellevue at 620.  5 min longer than yesterday where I left at 530.  

    • Kristina January 15, 2019 (7:00 am)
      That was my experience too – left at 6am but had a 5 minute longer commute to Bellevue today.

  • CatLady January 15, 2019 (6:45 am)
    I’m on the C line that left Alaska Junction at 6:30 and it is PACKED! Yesterday was definitely a fluke. Seeing lots of fog & lots of traffic. 

    • JWinWS January 15, 2019 (6:57 am)
      Agreed! C line fuller than yesterday but also not seeing as many buses close together like yesterday.

  • Kristina January 15, 2019 (6:59 am)
    Our carpool leaves my home near the WS Nursery at 6am and heads to Bellevue High School off Bellevue Way.Yesterday it took 28 minutes; today it took 34 minutes. A bit nervous about tomorrow!Yesterday evening we left BHS at 4pm and it took us about 35 minutes to get home. I suspect that it will be longer today, but only time will tell.

  • admiral don January 15, 2019 (7:05 am)
    Admiral to Northgate:  Yesterday 40 minutes at 530a with accident just after Madison.  Today, accident at Mercer, 35 minutes.  Each morning, new accident.  Love that I-5.  good luck all. 

  • aRF January 15, 2019 (7:08 am)
    Departed Admiral 6:20am. 30 min to Cap Hill via low bridge, Colombian Way, 15th/14th.

  • Sam January 15, 2019 (7:15 am)
    Walked out to 57th-Alki at 6:00, WT shuttle arrived a few minutes later.6:15 water taxi then the (awesome) Free Waterfront Shuttle to Seattle Center by 6:40. Cannot complain at all, other than being up a little earlier than usual.The stop for that free shuttle is not marked well. From the boat, cross Alaskan Way at Marion, then go left to the corner of Alaskan-Madison. The stop is at the line where a vehicle would wait for the light at Madison.

  • Hpdp January 15, 2019 (7:23 am)
    Sidewalks and roads in high point are slippery and crunchy with thick frost. Please be cautious and safe.

  • NRV January 15, 2019 (7:27 am)
    Left North Delridge at 6:42AM, arrived at 1st and Virginia before 7AM.  Woke up before 5AM, not sure I can do this for 3 weeks. 

