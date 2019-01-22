West Seattle, Washington

22 Tuesday

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: 2nd post-Viaduct Tuesday AM watch

January 22, 2019 5:30 am
(SDOT MAP with travel times / WS-relevant traffic cams / Water Taxi schedule, other helpful info HERE)

5:30 AM: Good morning! Welcome to the first non-holiday commute of the second post-Viaduct week. Traffic/transportation authorities hope those whose changes made last week a success keep it up this week. No trouble reported in our area so far.

5:40 AM: The high bridge is busy but flowing.

6 AM: East end of the eastbound high bridge – the backup to I-5 has begun (screengrab here for the record). WSDOT notes that northbound I-5 is busier all the way from south King County.

6:15 AM: Commuting via the West Seattle Water Taxi? Runs to downtown start now. The expanded (two-boat) schedule continues all the way until the spring/summer schedule change at the end of March.

6:24 AM: And now the traffic extends to the midspan (screengrab).

6:38 AM: Seems busier all around. Check out the headlights looking south onto NB 35th SW from Fauntleroy. LOW BRIDGE ALERT: Closed to surface traffic as of a couple minutes ago.

6:50 AM: Low bridge has just reopened, verified by tweet and video camera. Noticed via the latter, a steady stream of bicycles headed east immediately.

6:57 AM: Continuing our moment-in-time screengrabs, here’s the backup on the Fauntleroy-end curve (this camera was down for a long time, until last week).

7:02 AM: Surface-traffic alert from SDOT, first one of this kind that we’ve seen post-Viaduct:

7:11 AM: Commenters report Admiral and Delridge are backed up. Also got a text from Al that, to be specific, Admiral’s backed up the hill to 37th.

7:22 AM: Consensus seems to be that this is the day some people started going back to old routines. Regional transportation/transit agencies are resuming the daily media conference calls so we’ll see what the take is then. Meantime, plenty of commute to get through.

7:31 AM: Getting to Delridge – tough too. Amy tweets that the Andover approach is backed up to 28th SW. Meantime, that truck backup near the port is likely the reason for a surface Spokane backup east of the low bridge.

7:46 AM: Though we don’t have a crew at the Water Taxi dock this morning, we’re watching the boats via MarineTraffic.com and all appears to be well. Jennifer sent this photo, captioned “Beautiful morning commute!”

7:52 AM: Texter reports it took “one hour travel time from top of Admiral Way by viewpoint to the lower bridge.”

7:57 AM: Aid response (low-level medical) call to 4th and Spokane. Heard this mentioned on scanner as truck/bicycle collision. It’s not visible on the SDOT cam for that intersection.

8:05 AM: Still a bridge jam – here’s a screengrab from the Walking on Logs curve.

11 Replies to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: 2nd post-Viaduct Tuesday AM watch"

  • Rita January 22, 2019 (6:52 am)
    Delridge all backed up at 6:50a stuck

  • NH January 22, 2019 (7:03 am)
    Traffic is backed up Admiral quite far. Worst I’ve had it since the shutdown.

  • WSB January 22, 2019 (7:06 am)
    Thanks for the surface street reports. Delridge has no cameras and while Admiral has a few semi-new ones, they’re not in helpful spots.

  • Gary January 22, 2019 (7:29 am)
    Delridge is currently backed up just passed Oregon

  • NRV January 22, 2019 (7:32 am)
    Is the low bridge opened? Long line going down to Delridge

    • WSB January 22, 2019 (7:45 am)
      Not since an hour ago. Besides the bridge jam, there’s also a surface port-truck backup (mentioned in ongoing coverage above).

  • C January 22, 2019 (7:49 am)
    Took us 30 mins in traffic on admiral to reach the bridge. Looks like everybody’s going back to work – and judging by the single occupancy in every car around us, everyone’s sticking with their old ways. Stupid.

  • newnative January 22, 2019 (7:51 am)
    I read the traffic report too late to take the water taxi but taking the 56 bus wasn’t as bad as I feared. If SOV drivers stayed out of the bus lanes and stopped using the 99 ramp for passing, then it might have been even better. I will likely go back to using the water taxi tomorrow. 

  • Abyk January 22, 2019 (7:58 am)
    I was at bridge when it closed. Was able to divert to Marginal down to South Park, over to Corson to I 5 north. what a wrap around. Finally made it in after 1.25 hrs. 

  • Crj January 22, 2019 (8:10 am)
    I thought I heard that the low bridge was not going to go up during rush hour during viadoom. This is the third time it’s gone up in the last week in the morning. So much for that…..

    • WSB January 22, 2019 (8:15 am)
      We’ve reported this several times. The restrictions to which the Coast Guard agreed are:

      -Limited to vessels 5,000 gross tons or bigger during:
      7-10 am
      2-5 pm

      Today’s opening was before 7 am.

