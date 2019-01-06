West Seattle, Washington

07 Monday

The case of the disappearing speed humps

January 6, 2019 6:03 pm
 |   Safety | Transportation | West Seattle news

This weekend we’ve heard from several readers pointing out that the Beach Drive speed humps south of Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook have been removed, and wondering if they’ll be replaced. The signage is now covered.

Apparently nearby residents were not notified, as some of them are among the readers who’ve contacted us. We’ll be asking SDOT first thing tomorrow, but in the meantime, we’re mentioning it so area drivers/riders are aware and in case someone out there does know what the removal is all about. These speed humps date back to the ’00s and are on a straightaway section that was particularly popular with street racers; Beach Drive then got another set, near Constellation Park, just two years ago.

3 Replies to "The case of the disappearing speed humps"

  • Alki Mark January 6, 2019 (6:30 pm)
    You think SDOT would have better things to do with Viadoom and all.  What possible reason was this done?  

  • Bradley January 6, 2019 (6:43 pm)
    I was VERY pleased to see those obnoxious things removed. I’ve seen countless near-collisions at both sets of those bumps as drivers panic-brake when they see them. Good riddance. 

  • Wsea January 6, 2019 (7:14 pm)
    I don’t think those speed bumps worked very well.  You can position the bump between your car tires and roll right over them with barley feeling any kick. 

