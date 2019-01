(Added: Texted photo – thank you!)

4:13 PM: Seattle Fire is sending a “full response” to a possible house fire in the 8400 block of 42nd SW (map). Updates to come.

4:19 PM: Crews on scene report it appears to be just a dryer fire, “confined to the laundry room.” Biggest task ahead – ventilation.

4:23 PM: Fire’s out.

4:40 PM: No injuries reported. Most originally responding units have been dismissed.