Memorial service January 20 for Patricia Earle-Sylvester, 1933-2019

Family and friends will gather one week from tomorrow to remember Patricia Earle-Sylvester. They’re sharing this remembrance with the community:

Patricia Earle-Sylvester (née Rutherford)

Our mother was born in Miami, Florida, near the Everglades, on 6/15/33. Her Creator gathered her into His arms in the loving presence of her large family in the comfort of her home on 1/5/19. She died from complications caused by H.U.S. (hemolytic uremic syndrome). She was an energetic, talented, loving, and elegant lady, though in her final years she suffered mightily from arthritic pain. Despite this, she always managed a beautiful smile for her children, grand- and great-grandchildren and her many in-laws and friends.

Mom’s life was never easy. She was married at an early age to her first husband David M. Earle, with whom she had six kids in nearly as many states and many moves: Ric, Robin (husband Marc), Randy who died in 2014 (Angela), Andrew (Joanne), Kelly (Gigi), Tony (Jennifer). Despite a very difficult marriage and not very much money to spare (mom often worked nights to plug holes in the budget), those children never lacked for the basics nor for love.

In the late ’60s, David secured a job at Boeing, which brought the family to Seattle where it settled down in West Seattle. As usual, mom worked various jobs (sometimes with the help of her kids) to supplement the family’s income. Unfortunately, the marriage could not be saved and David and mom divorced in the early ’70s.

While working at Boeing, mom met and married Vincent Sylvester, who was also a skilled landscaper. When mom was laid off during the massive late-’70s recession, she began working with Vincent, who had left Boeing as well, in their new landscaping business. Together with son Randy and often the other younger kids as well, mom continued the grass-cutting operations for many years, even after she and Vincent divorced in the mid-’90s.

In the final chapter of mom’s life she formed a loving and lasting relationship with partner Mileta Radunivic, who supported her in her darkest hours with love, humility, and compassion. Together they ran an adult home for dementia and Alzheimer’s patients for 20+ years, giving comfort to those most in need.

For our mother, the most important thing in her life was her relationships with those she loved. For these she was generous to a fault. She extended that love and support not only to her immediate family, but also to the families of her in-laws, and certainly to the children and grandchildren of Mileta. She had a special fondness for her many grand- and great grandchildren, and for Mileta’s three children and grandkids. In her final days, grandson Jesse was a particular guardian angel to her and he was rarely absent from her and Mileta’s side.

Besides her children, grand- and great-grandchildren, mom is survived by her siblings Kathy, Anne, Bill, and John.

There will be a non-secular service and celebration at Bonney-Watson Washington Memorial Park & Mortuary, Sunday, January 20, at 1:00.

We would also like to thank the expertise and kindness of the Swedish hospital and staff in mom’s final hours.