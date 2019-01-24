West Seattle, Washington

25 Friday

41℉

FRIDAY: Winter Pop-Up ‘Bike Everywhere Day’ station under the West Seattle Bridge

January 24, 2019 8:12 pm
 |   Alaskan Way Viaduct | Transportation | West Seattle news

If you’re thinking of bicycling tomorrow – you can get support and inspiration via the “Winter Pop-Up Bike Everywhere Day” station under the bridge. West Seattle Bike Connections and Cascade Bicycle Club will be there 6:30 to 9 am. They’re promising free snacks and giveaways for everybody who stops. Among those planning to ride: West Seattle-residing City Councilmember Lorena González. Assuming all continues to go well, tomorrow marks one week to go in the three-week viaduct-to-tunnel transition.

1 Reply to "FRIDAY: Winter Pop-Up 'Bike Everywhere Day' station under the West Seattle Bridge"

  • Ice January 24, 2019 (9:54 pm)
    Reply

    I will be there to eat some snacks

