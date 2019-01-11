FEDERAL SHUTDOWN: West Seattle and Fauntleroy YMCA says, ‘We want to help’

From Shalimar Gonzales, executive director of the West Seattle/Fauntleroy YMCA (WSB sponsor):

As the partial government shutdown continues, we are concerned for our friends who are federal employees. With mounting stress that comes from meeting basic needs (food, housing, utilities) while not receiving a paycheck, we want to help. If you are a member who has lost pay, due to the shutdown, bring your government ID to either West Seattle or Fauntleroy Welcome Centers in January and we will waive one month of your dues. We want to make sure you continue your well-being journey, especially now. If you are not a current member, feel free to bring in your government ID and be our guest for free during the month of January. The Y is about creating a place where we can meet goals, make friends and find a place to belong; it is where we can lean in and find help when we experience unplanned challenges.