West Seattle, Washington

30 Wednesday

44℉

ELECTION 2019: City Councilmember Lisa Herbold announces she’s running for re-election

January 30, 2019 10:12 am
|      11 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle politics

By Tracy Record
West Seattle Blog editor

“I’m running.” That was how City Councilmember Lisa Herbold opened a coffeehouse conversation with us this morning, announcing that she’s seeking a second term as the District 1 (West Seattle/South Park) representative on the council. She says that while she has a reputation as a “policy wonk,” she and her staff have “gotten the most satisfaction” out of working directly with constituents. “From getting a streetlight fixed … to getting SDOT to build a stairway,” Herbold says it’s been “powerful” to connect residents with the people in city government who can help, to “amplify their voices.” We talked about a lot more, of course, including her response to critics on a variety of issues – so check back in about an hour as we add the rest of the story. Herbold’s declaration means at least five people are now in the D-1 race, looking ahead to the August primary.

ADDED 11:50 AM: Working for the district, Herbold says, doesn’t just mean individual constituents’ issues, which were also a reason for running that she cited when announcing her original run in February 2015. She adds that she’s proud of “policy work that has specifically helped the district.” She’s been recounting that in lengthy weekly updates, published online and sent to her mailing list. Just a few she lists: The noise-ordinance work requested by Alki residents; advocating for shore power to be part of the T-5 project; a ready-to-work program in High Point; safety advocacy in South Park.

Others are listed on her campaign website, including commitments made during her 2015 campaign. “And there’s still a lot of work to be done.” Impact fees is high on that list – she mentions transportation and utility fees – and “addressing displacemen issues” (right now, evictions are in the spotlight).

We observe that it’s been a rocky four years for the council in general.

“It’s definitely a different job than it used to be,” Herbold agrees. “It’s more intense … the expectations are higher … civic discussion has become more polarized.” But constituent services is what she sees as the touchpoint “where you can restore faith in government.”

In our recent interviews with challengers – and in other forums – a frequent criticism of the current council is that it’s spend-happy. Herbold says she agrees that the “issue of accountability is important – we have to be good public stewards of public dollars” and contends that she has led the council on that issue. She cites legislation stipulating council review of contracts and of capital projects. In the past, she says, the council didn’t always get “full information” about them, and now that’s changing. The council is working with the mayor’s office “to develop a watch list,” she adds, which is expected to go public in February.

One accountability model she points to is the budget stipulation that required a council review when the Delridge Way paving-and-more project reached 10 percent design, before any more funding could be released. This is the sort of accountability that could hold off surprises such as those on projects of which she’s been critical, including the Center City Streetcar and the city’s original bike-share program (Pronto).

Regarding eviction prevention, Herbold believes stronger protection for renters could keep some from becoming homeless. She says that people don’t always understand that while many people are being helped out of homelessness, many others continue to fall into it, and that needs to be addressed on a multitude of levels, from building more affordable housing to helping people stay in the housing they have. Current law allows some people to be evicted for owing less than a month’s rent, and does not oblige landlords to accept late payments after as little as three days, she notes.

She stresses the “regional responsibility” to tackle homelessness, and is hopeful that the new joint city-county initiative will be “a game-changer” for improved outcomes and accountability, and that it will “help the discussion about how to pay for (solutions). … We need a structure that can make decisions; this new regional body will do that.”

Also on the subject of homelessness, when asked about an example of something she would have done differently in her first term if she could have, she brings up the “head tax” – aka Employee Hours Tax – which she co-sponsored, and which the council passed, only to subsequently cancel the plan. She said they had no choice but to back off, with even supporters telling them they would lose a referendum vote. “I stayed awake nights thinking about it.” Herbold says that going to the voters first would have been a better way to do it – San Francisco, for example, has passed that kind of tax as a result of doing it that way. “They were able to run a proactive campaign about the need and use the campaign to make the case,” she notes, adding that she is “gratified” to see other cities around the country following suit. “I’m glad to have played some part in getting that started.”

Some critics allege that she and other councilmembers are “anti-business.” Herbold begs to differ. She points to the legacy-business program she’s been championing with the Office of Economic Development. For starters, she says, that program would designate one business at a time in each council district for support, with nominations from the community, and criteria “focused on what makes that particular business an anchor, a link to that community’s history.” If the program is a success for starters, “I’d like to expand it to be more robust.”

She also defends her record on businesses by bringing it back to the reason she says she wants to keep the job – helping constituents one by one. “Some businesses reach out to me for help,” such as Luna Park facing more parking removal in the upcoming paving project. And, “when district businesses said they were concerned about ‘secure scheduling,’ I made sure small business was exempt.” Same goes for a business tax that increased to fund police.

Some constituent advocacy has put her in the line of citywide fire, such as proposing changes to the citywide HALA Mandatory Housing Accountability upzoning plan. Rather than a watering-down of the upzoning, she sees the potential changes as helping achieve community support of a “shared objective of all councilmembers,” to get the MHA program in place and start raising more money for affordable housing. She is “optimistic” the amendments will be approved.

We ask about one more big issue of D-1 interest: Light rail, and specifically whether money will be found for some tunneling as part of the plan. She points to her post this week raising concern that the increased price tag for the Center City Streetcar could take away money that the city needs for other types of transit, such as the light-rail project (for which she serves on the Elected Leadership Group).

So now it’s on to the campaign. She says she plans to collect signatures to qualify for Democracy Vouchers. No campaign-kickoff event is on her calendar immediately but she says she’ll have one “eventually.” And she says even her grandchildren are on board with the campaign – her granddaughter (a 9th grader at Chief Sealth International High School) “is already lining up votes for me,” and her grandson is president of his class at Sanislo Elementary.

Herbold won the seat in 2015, after a nine-candidate primary and a mega-close general-election vote.

WHO ELSE IS RUNNING: In chronological order of campaigns registered with the city Ethics and Election Commission:
Phillip Tavel
Isaiah Willoughby
Brendan Kolding
Jesse Greene

Share This

11 Replies to "ELECTION 2019: City Councilmember Lisa Herbold announces she's running for re-election"

  • #noforherbold January 30, 2019 (10:36 am)
    Reply

    Very curious how she would justify her recent trip to NYC to “warn” them against Amazon — who I would wager employees a large portion of her constituents by the way. Leave me wondering who paid for that trip as well.I can say that her choice to attempt to meddle in other city’s politics has left a sour taste in my mouth and she will not be getting my vote — if she really cared about us as her constituents then she would not be spending her time trying to influence a city that is not in her control.

    • WSB January 30, 2019 (10:38 am)
      Reply

      The trip was paid for by the sponsoring organization, as reported and discussed at the time.

      • #noforherbold January 30, 2019 (10:44 am)
        Reply

        Regardless, does not change the fact she is meddling in a city that is not hers — we pay for her time to influence our leaders, not NYC’s.

      • Accountability January 30, 2019 (11:25 am)
        Reply

        While her trip expenses were paid for by another organization, she did this while on Seattle’s payroll.  I asked a PIO via FOIA, and while the expenses were covered, her paycheck came without this being vacation or leave time.  Collecting a paycheck while arguing against her constituents and local business?  No thank you, Lisa – go run for office in New York.

  • HTB January 30, 2019 (10:46 am)
    Reply

    Please no – we need someone who’s not anti-business and anti-progress.

  • AlkiGal87 January 30, 2019 (11:00 am)
    Reply

    Oh, I can hardly wait.  What we need to focus on is making sure Sawant does not keep her spot on the city council! People get out and VOTE!!

  • Um, No! January 30, 2019 (11:05 am)
    Reply

    One and done!   Hopefully. 

  • PigeonRidgeBen January 30, 2019 (11:20 am)
    Reply

    I’m always keen to hear the platforms and styles of challengers to an incumbent, and this cycle will not be an exception, however I am pleased with the Councilwoman’s performance to date and have zero regrets of giving her my initial vote. In my opinion she has represented her constituents interests and values. She is an experienced policy maker that has not strayed from what are transparent core values. She has been great at laying out her reasoning and process in her regular email updates and her office has responded to concerns and requests in a timely manner, and though it might not always be how I want it to be, the responses lay out the reasons why. I’m  glad to see we’ll have a diversity in visions to consider, and as always, may the best candidate for the present, future, peninsula, and city; win. (Is that proper semicolon use?)

  • anonyme January 30, 2019 (11:26 am)
    Reply

    I find it particularly hypocritical that Herbold would claim that the most satisfying part of her job is working directly with constituents.  That has not been the case for most people that I know, and I have also experienced her lack of response first hand.  Not as bad as Durkan,  who is the most secretive politician I’ve come across, but unimpressive nonetheless.  I’m looking at Brendan Kolding, who is the only law & order candidate I’ve seen in a long time.  Take a look at his bio; he has extensive experience not just in law enforcement, but in education.  We need a new approach, that’s for sure.

  • Don Brubeck January 30, 2019 (11:34 am)
    Reply

    Lisa Herbold has earned a second term with her solid, smart, balanced support for West Seattle and city-wide needs. For a sample just see her latest newsletter  .

  • Please no January 30, 2019 (11:54 am)
    Reply

    I don’t see how we can afford another term of her misguided agenda. And the reference to getting a staircase build is wrong on so many levels, especially that they misappropriated  money from the school safety levy. Lisa, please go quickly and quietly. You are the last person I would vote for. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.