Celebration of Life planned April 6 for Christopher R. Clark, 1982-2018

Family and friends will gather in April to celebrate the life of Christopher R. Clark. Right now, they are sharing this remembrance with the community:

Christopher Ryan Clark, 36, of Seattle, passed away into the loving arms of the Lord, on December 28th, 2018, while his mother (Linda Clark) and father (James Clark) held his hands. With a fighting determination, he battled testicular cancer at the age of 12 years old and colon cancer in 2015.

Chris was born on February 7, 1982 to James R. Clark and Linda S. Clark. He was a life-long West Seattle resident and hobbyist who worked for the West Seattle Thriftway for 10 years in the Deli Department.

Chris had a witty sense of humor and a resilient spirit of perseverance, loved being generous and was always willing to help others. He was a master Lego Builder and was active in the BrickCon conventions, which are held in Seattle yearly. Photographing wildlife, birds, and landscapes was another of his hobbies which he enjoyed very much, especially on the many road trips and vacations he pursued with his family as well as with his friends, across the US and abroad.

Chris is survived by his mother Linda, father James, sister Amy Michelle Clark Fowler, and brother-in-law Justin Fowler. He also has many other family members and friends near and far who greatly loved him.

There will be a Celebration of Life at Trinity West Seattle Church (7551 35th Ave SW) on April 6, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm (family, coworkers, and friends are welcome to attend). More info will be announced in the near future (here).

The Clark family would especially like to thank the West Seattle Thriftway for being so accommodating to Chris while he was in treatments and a great place to work. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Christopher R. Clark’s name to Make A Wish Washington (here).

Share memories of Chris on the tribute page at emmickfunerals.com.