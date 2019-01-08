8 Limbs Yoga West Seattle: Welcome, new WSB sponsor

Today we welcome one of our newest WSB sponsors, the West Seattle branch of 8 Limbs Yoga Centers. Here’s what they would like you to know about what they do:

8 Limbs West Seattle is a vibrant and welcoming yoga studio right in the heart of the West Seattle Junction. We opened in 2005 above The Matador and continue to offer high-quality yoga in a spacious clean studio to folks of all ages and levels. 8 Limbs teachers are highly trained and passionate about the breadth of yoga practice. Here you’ll find both gentle, restorative classes and a sweaty, flow practice, as well as classes in the aspects of yoga beyond the physical postures, such as pranayama (breath practices), meditation, Yoga Nidra.

Our regular members come to 8 Limbs for the teachers, the quality of instruction, and the strong sense of community from our almost 14 years in business. If you are looking for a yoga home in West Seattle, come to 8 Limbs! Learn more about our studio on our website.

Check us out with our NEW STUDENT SPECIAL: 3 Weeks of Unlimited Yoga for only $38. Sign up in the studio or online.

New to yoga? Begin with our 6-week Intro Series, a great way to start (or re-start) your yoga practice. Monday nights at 7:30 pm starting February 25 or April 8.

A few examples of our regular offerings:

Early Morning Flow: Tuesdays and Thursdays 6:30 am

Vinyasa (Flow) Yoga: MWF 9:30 am and 6:00 pm, Tuesdays 6 pm, and Sundays 9:00 am.

Gentle Yoga: Mondays 4:30 pm

Hatha Yoga: Tuesdays and Thursdays 9:30 am, Wednesdays 7:30 pm, Thursdays 5:45 pm, Fridays 4:30 pm, Saturdays 10:45 am, and Sundays 5:00 pm

Yin Yoga: Tuesdays at 4:30 pm

Restorative Yoga: Saturdays 4:00 pm

Yoga Tune-Up: Sundays 10:45 am

Kids Yoga Series: Wednesdays 4 pm (starts Jan. 23)

Yoga for 50+ : Thursdays 11:15 am

Intro to Yoga: Mondays 7:30 pm

Yoga Nidra (deep relaxation) Workshops: 2nd Sunday of the month

Full schedule can be found here

28 DAY COMMITMENT

Every February we host the 28-Day Commitment, an opportunity to commit to daily yoga practice with the support of our 8 Limbs community. There’s no extra charge, and no requirement to do all of your practices at our studio, you can practice at home, while traveling, at other studios. Come in before February 1st to join us: you’ll get a free wrist band to show you’re “COMMITTED” and can sign your name on our in-studio posters to track your month. This year’s theme, Roots of Yoga, comes from a commitment to link our modern day practices of yoga to their source teachings and teachers – both to show respect and to inspire a deeper understanding of this powerful lineage.

8 Limbs Yoga Centers is a family of four neighborhood studios in Seattle, and any class passes and memberships purchased at 8 Limbs West Seattle can also be used at our other studios in Capitol Hill, Phinney Ridge, and Wedgwood. We are a proud member of the West Seattle Junction Association. Contribute to the Junction Parking in the red box on our front desk! 8 Limbs is at 4546 ½ California Ave SW (entrance in alley behind Matador), 206.933.YOGA (9642)

