6 for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Monday’s Alki Point sunset, photographed by David Hutchinson)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

LOUISA BOREN K-8 STEM MIDDLE-SCHOOL TOUR: 10:15 am-11:30 am, families with prospective middle-school students (6th-8th grade) are welcome to visit. (5950 Delridge Way SW)

CHINESE NEW YEAR LUNCHEON: Lunch and entertainment at 11:30 am at the Senior Center of West Seattle – check to see if there’s last-minute room. (4217 SW Oregon)

TRACK-WORKOUT RUN: 6:30 pm, be at West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) to join this week’s free track-workout run. (2743 California SW)

LEARN ABOUT BUGS: The next 4-lecture series by West Seattle entomologist Jen Paur of Tiny Science starts at the Senior Center, 5:30 pm. Registration info and other details are in our calendar listing. (4217 SW Oregon)

FAMILY STORY TIME: 7 pm at Delridge Library, for families with kids of all ages. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

TAVERN TUNES: 9 pm at Parliament Tavern, jazz/rock with the Suffering F’heads. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

THERE’S MORE … if you visit our complete calendar.