6 for your West Seattle Sunday

(WSB photo: Sunrise on Elliott Bay, from Seacrest earlier this week)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

START YOUR SUNDAY @ LINCOLN PARK: 9 am-noon, Friends of Lincoln Park offers you an “eco-friendly workout” when you join them to help restore the forest. Info here, including: “Meet near the NORTH parking lot Kiosk (Fauntleroy Way SW & SW Rose St). If you miss us at 9 am, check the kiosk map to see where we are working or call Lisa at 248.506.7155.”

WOMXN ACT ON SEATTLE + FOOD DRIVE: Followup to Saturday’s march – an all-day event at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center:

Following the inspiration of Saturday’s Womxn’s March, on Sunday, we get down to the real work of breaking down barriers for womxn in neighborhood trainings and workshops throughout Seattle. An exciting choice of workshops and programs will be offered in West Seattle from 10 AM-5 PM at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. Please bring food donations for Food Lifeline when you come; all donations will be picked up by 4PM. For more information and details, see (the schedule). Organized by Seattle Womxn Marching Forward, Seattle Chapter of the Women’s March.

(4408 Delridge Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, see what’s fresh at the year-round market, in the heart of The Junction. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

COMETA PLAYSCHOOL NEW-LOCATION OPEN HOUSE: 10 am-1 pm, visit Cometa Playschool‘s new space in The Admiral District. (4311 SW Admiral Way)

WEST COAST SWING DANCE LESSONS & SOCIAL DANCE: Offered by the Seattle Swing Dance Club at Alki Masonic Center in The Junction:

4:00-6:00 PM Intermediate+ Level Workshops

6:00-9:30 PM Social dance w/ DJ

6:00-6:30 PM FREE Beginner Lesson upstairs

Fees and other info here. (4736 40th SW)

DRUNKEN OWL THEATER: 7 pm at Parliament Tavern. “Live readings of works from local playwrights.” Details in our calendar listing. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

WHAT NEXT? Look ahead via the complete calendar!