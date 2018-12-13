West Seattle whale-watching: Orcas, northbound!

(Photo by Kersti Muul)

1:38 PM: Thanks for the multiple tips – orcas are headed northbound past West Seattle this afternoon. Kersti Muul says they’re Southern Resident Killer Whales – J-Pod, to be specific. Midchannel past The Arroyos as of about 20 minutes ago, says Alison via Twitter. Let us know if you see them!

P.S. The SRKW were already in the news today because of Gov. Inslee’s budget proposal and its recommendations for helping them. We’re working on a followup.

(Photo by Venkat Balasubramani)

1:46 PM: Now in the Fauntleroy ferry lanes, per text from Kersti.

2:45 PM: Photos added – thank you! Kersti says the whales were passing Constellation Park as of about half an hour ago.