West Seattle Sunday: New Year’s Eve-Eve!

Second-to-last day of 2018 is here – and so are some options:

BRUNCH: Did you know Whisky West (WSB sponsor) in Morgan Junction is now open for weekend brunch? 9 am-3 pm. (6451 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Year-round, even on this between-holidays Sunday, the WSFM is happening 10 am-2 pm in the street in the heart of The Junction. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

WEST SEATTLE SPORTSMEN’S CLUB OPEN HOUSE: 11 am-3 pm at the Roger Dahl Rifle Training Range beneath West Seattle Stadium: “Learn more about the club, adult rifle and pistol leagues, the youth rifle team, and upcoming training and classes – all happening at Seattle’s oldest indoor range.” More info in our calendar listing. (4432 35th SW)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Before 2018 is history, go look further into the peninsula’s past at the Log House Museum! Noon-4 pm. (61st/Stevens)

CAMPFIRE JAM: Second installment of this monthly “acoustic singalong campfire jam for all” at Parliament Tavern, 7 pm. More info here. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

‘THE OFFICE’ TRIVIA: New trivia series with cash prizes – 8 pm at The Skylark. $5/player. All ages. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

KARAOKE: Do your late-night singing at Talarico’s, 10 pm. (4718 California SW)

