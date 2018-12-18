West Seattle Elementary rallies for reading with Seahawks player’s visit

You are likely more used to seeing Tyler Lockett in a Seahawks uniform – but today the wide receiver was decked out in a T-shirt promoting the Book It! reading initiative as he visited West Seattle Elementary, where those welcoming him enthusiastically included principal Pamela McCowan-Conyers:

Lockett read to the students, of course:

The book “Secret Pizza Party” by Adam Rubin and Daniel Salmieri synergized with the fact that Book It! is sponsored by Pizza Hut, which takes the program to thousands of elementary schools around the country every year.