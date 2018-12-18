West Seattle, Washington

West Seattle Elementary rallies for reading with Seahawks player’s visit

December 18, 2018 7:15 pm
|      1 COMMENT
You are likely more used to seeing Tyler Lockett in a Seahawks uniform – but today the wide receiver was decked out in a T-shirt promoting the Book It! reading initiative as he visited West Seattle Elementary, where those welcoming him enthusiastically included principal Pamela McCowan-Conyers:

Lockett read to the students, of course:

The book “Secret Pizza Party” by Adam Rubin and Daniel Salmieri synergized with the fact that Book It! is sponsored by Pizza Hut, which takes the program to thousands of elementary schools around the country every year.

  • sc December 18, 2018 (7:59 pm)
    “Reading is important, because if you can read, you can learn anything about everything and everything about anything.”– Tomie dePaola

