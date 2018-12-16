VIDEO: West Seattle Runner’s 2018 Christmas Light Run

Our video shows the start of tonight’s Christmas Light Run, as participants headed north from West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) in The Admiral District. It’s a holiday-season tradition – this was the 9th annual CL Run! – with the route scouted out every year by proprietors Lori McConnell and Tim McConnell:

Here’s the route they traveled tonight. The outbound end is usually West Seattle Lights (the synched-to-music display at 3908 SW Charlestown), and the McConnells encourage donation to WSL’s chosen charities, including the West Seattle Food Bank.

P.S. Another big event at West Seattle Runner this week – 6:30 pm Wednesday (December 19th), you’re invited to the next info night for the early 2019 edition of Get Fit, West Seattle, a free couch-to-half-marathon program – details are in our calendar listing.