VIDEO: Hot-topic Q&A with 3 local elected officials

December 8, 2018 2:39 pm
0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle politics

From our partner site White Center Now, video of Thursday night’s North Highline Unincorporated Area Council Q&A/briefing with three local elected officials, all West Seattleites who represent this area as well as White Center/North Highline: 34th District State Reps. Eileen Cody and Joe Fitzgibbon and County Council Chair Joe McDermott. (34th District State Senator-elect Joe Nguyen was also expected but unable to attend due to multiple conflicts; we interviewed him today for a post-election, pre-Legislature followup that you’ll see here within the next few days.)

