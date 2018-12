(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

6:56 AM: Good morning! We’ve checked around – no incidents reported in our area, so far. Transit notes:

METRO: Running again today on “reduced weekday” service.

FERRY: Also again today, Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth is on a two-boat schedule, with repairs set to start on the damaged slip at Vashon.