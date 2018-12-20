Highlights for your West Seattle Thursday

(Pigeon Guillemot, photographed at Jack Block Park by Mark Wangerin)

Still awaiting the forecast wind. If the weather leads to any changes/cancellations/postponements, as it did last Friday, we’ll include updates in our coverage (text/voice 206-293-6302 is always the quickest way to reach us), but in the meantime, from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and Event Calendar:

SANTA! 10 am-7 pm at Westwood Village (2600 SW Barton) – info here, and magically he’ll also be at West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor), 4-7 pm. (4201 SW Morgan)

LAST ‘SHOP LATE THURSDAY’ BEFORE CHRISTMAS: Shop as late as 10 pm – many Junction retailers will be open until 8, 9, even 10! Here’s a list of who’s in.

DON’T PUT THAT SWEATER AWAY YET! Ugly Sweater Night at Ounces with Fremont Brewing, 5:30-8 pm. Contest at 6:30 pm, with prizes! (3809 Delridge Way SW)

GARY BENSON: Holiday music at West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor), 5-7 pm. (4201 SW Morgan)

‘HOST HOMES’ INFO AT THE Y: If you’re up for considering providing some stability in the life of a young adult who really needs it, this program might be a fit. Here’s our preview. Come hear about it at the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor), 6 pm. (3622 SW Snoqualmie)

ALKI LIGHT SHOW: You’re invited to the Uehara-Bingen Xmas Lights Show on Alki! Be there at 6:15 pm for the 30-minute show that starts at 6:30 pm. More info in our Holiday Guide. (1736 Alki SW)

‘BLUE CHRISTMAS/LONGEST NIGHT’ SERVICE: A tradition at Tibbetts United Methodist Church (WSB sponsor), 7 pm:

Not everyone is up and cheery for the Christmas holidays. Dealing with the death of a loved one, facing life after divorce or separation, coping with the loss of a job, living with cancer or some other disease that puts a question mark over the future, and a number of other human situations make parties and joviality painful for many people. If you are blue this holiday season, join us for a reflective service where we will focus on accepting where we really are, and holding out for healing and hope.

(3940 41st SW)

WEST SEATTLE HIGH SCHOOL CONCERT: Second Winter Concert at West Seattle High School, 7 pm, free and open to the public. Details here. (3000 California SW)

AT C & P: Singer/songwriter/poet Bill Davie performs at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. No cover. (5612 California SW)