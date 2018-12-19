A ‘simple and direct way to make an impact on King County’s homelessness crisis’: Host Homes info in West Seattle tomorrow

Maybe you can give an incredible gift this holiday season: The gift of a stable place for a young adult to stay. The video explains the Host Homes program; if you’re interested, the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) invites you to find out more on Thursday evening:

The Host Homes King County program matches young people (ages 18-24) with hosts in the community who can provide the space and opportunity for young people to build independent living skills, gain stability, and focus on goal attainment. … This program provides much-needed stability for young people who are “almost there” — many are already working and close to obtaining housing, and just need an extra boost to make sustainable change in their lives.

Host families are volunteers from the community who willingly offer a room in their home that provides safe, short-term, and supportive housing to young people who are at imminent risk of becoming homeless. This is a simple and direct way to make an impact on King County’s homelessness crisis.

Over 1500 youth and young adults between the ages of 12-25 are homeless or unstably housed within King County. Shelter beds and community resources are limited, leaving the vast majority of young people without access to food or safe housing. Through the Host Homes King County Program you have the opportunity to be champion for some of these homeless young adults.

To learn more on how to help in our community, stop by the West Seattle YMCA on Thursday December 20th from 6-7 pm.