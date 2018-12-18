DEVELOPMENT: After 2 years, 5952 California SW apartments back for Design Review round 2

(Rendering by Hybrid Architecture)

More than two years after a mostly microhousing proposal for 5952 California SW went through the Early Design Guidance stage of Administrative Design Review, it’s back for the second round. The project is now described as 29 microapartments (Small Efficiency Dwelling Units) and six other apartments (described in the new design packet as 1 bedrooms and lofts) with five offstreet-parking spaces (in a zone where none are required). Here’s the design packet (126 MB PDF). The formal notice isn’t out yet so there’s no deadline yet for comments, but you can send yours to the assigned planner, david.landry@seattle.gov.

P.S. We noted last year that the site was for sale. County records do not yet show it having changed hands. When we first reported in spring 2016 on plans to redevelop the site, replacing a 1925 house, it had a 48-unit proposal.