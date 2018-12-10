DEVELOPMENT: 18-townhouse plan at 5242 California SW returns to Southwest Design Review Board next month

The Southwest Design Review Board finally has something on its calendar: A January 24th meeting is penciled in for the second and possibly final review of an 18-townhouse project, 9 units at 5242 California SW and 9 next door at 5248 California SW. The “early design guidance” meeting for the project was in November of last year. This project would replace a fenced-off vacant strip mall; separate residential projects are planned for the two restaurant sites to its south, but they’re not part of this review. The SWDRB meeting is planned for 6:30 pm January 24 at the Senior Center/Sisson Building (4217 SW Oregon).