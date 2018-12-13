Coming to Terminal 5: Cargo ship, for repair work

An FYI from Port of Seattle spokesperson Peter McGraw:
The THORCO ROYAL will be berthed at Terminal 5 in West Seattle for about three weeks starting tomorrow (Friday) to undergo vessel repairs prior to returning to sea.
It will be berthed from mid-dock (1500 foot mark) north to about the 2200 foot mark. There will not be any cargo activities associated with its layberthing at T-5.
MarineTraffic.com shows the cargo ship is already in West Seattle, currently at a dock on the Duwamish River.
