Celebration of life planned Saturday for Christine Bruno, 1968-2018

Family and friends will gather Saturday in memory of Christine Bruno. Here’s the remembrance being shared with the community:

Please join us for a celebration of the life of West Seattle resident Christine Bruno.

Saturday, December 15th from 1-4 pm at the:

Center for Urban Horticulture/NHS Hall

3501 NE 41st St.

Christine Bruno passed away at home after a long illness on October 31, 2018. She was born October 17, 1968 in New Orleans, LA. Christine was preceded in death by her parents, Aurora and Joseph Bruno, and she is survived by her loving husband Brett and daughter Aurora. She is missed and loved by many great friends and family.

Christine graduated from Louisiana State University before moving to Seattle. She cared dearly about the environment and worked diligently in her position as a shoreline inspector with the City of Seattle to help protect Seattle’s waterways from damage.