West Seattle, Washington

11 highlights for your West Seattle Wednesday

December 12, 2018 9:13 am
 |   West Seattle news | WS miscellaneous

(Downy Woodpecker, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Welcome to Wednesday! West Seattle highlights for the rest of today/tonight:

BABY STORY TIME: Geared toward up-to-1-year-olds – and, of course, parents/caregivers. 11:30 am at High Point Library. (3411 SW Raymond)

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AT THE MOVIES: 1 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle. This week’s movie: “Saboteur” (1942). $1 members, $2 nonmembers. (4217 SW Oregon)

TRIANGLE ROUTE TASK FORCE: 4:30-7 pm at Fauntleroy Church, the committee convened by Washington State Ferries looks at the proposed Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route overhaul – the newest proposal went public last night. (9140 California SW)

GET A DEGREE IN HOSPITALITY MANAGEMENT … right here in West Seattle, at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor). 5-6 pm information session today at Northwest Wine Academy on the north side of the SSC campus. (6000 16th SW).

10 CHEFS AND CAUSES: First-ever gathering/fundraiser presented by the Diversity Center of Washington, 6 pm at The Sanctuary @ Admiral, as previewed here. Check to see if tickets are left! (2656 42nd SW)

WRITING CIRCLE: 6-7:30 pm with writer Jeanine Walker, “Seattle Writes” at West Seattle (Admiral) Library. (2306 42nd SW)

HARK! Community party at Bethany West Seattle, 6 pm: “Join us for HARK! A Christmas Celebration! We will celebrate the season with fun activities, some Christmas tales, a little singing — and of course, there will be cookies and cocoa! This Christmas party is open to the community, so bring a friend along for the festivities! This event is family-friendly with lots of kids’ activities.” (9600 9th SW)

FREE GROUP RUN: 6:15 pm, meet at West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) for a free group run. (2743 California SW)

ANOTHER COMMUNITY PARTY: 6:30 pm, annual Christmas party at Trinity West Seattle: “Free pictures with Santa, live music, an ugly Christmas sweater contest, lots of other things for your family to do.” Doors open at 6:30 pm. (7551 35th SW)

34TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS PARTY: Instead of the monthly meeting, our area’s biggest political organization gathers tonight for its annual holiday party, 6:30 pm at The Hall at Fauntleroy. (9131 California SW)

POETRYBRIDGE: 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), with featured readers Brandon Pitts and Robert Lashky. (5612 California SW)

1 Reply to "11 highlights for your West Seattle Wednesday"

  • sc December 12, 2018 (10:09 am)
    The Woodpecker – Poem by Elizabeth Madox Roberts

    The woodpecker pecked out a little round hole
    And made him a house in the telephone pole.
    When the streams of rain pour out of the sky,
    And the sparkles of lightning go flashing by
    And the big, big wheels of thunder roll,
    He can snuggle back in the telephone pole.

    Elizabeth Madox Roberts

