11 highlights for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Downy Woodpecker, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Welcome to Wednesday! West Seattle highlights for the rest of today/tonight:

BABY STORY TIME: Geared toward up-to-1-year-olds – and, of course, parents/caregivers. 11:30 am at High Point Library. (3411 SW Raymond)

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AT THE MOVIES: 1 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle. This week’s movie: “Saboteur” (1942). $1 members, $2 nonmembers. (4217 SW Oregon)

TRIANGLE ROUTE TASK FORCE: 4:30-7 pm at Fauntleroy Church, the committee convened by Washington State Ferries looks at the proposed Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route overhaul – the newest proposal went public last night. (9140 California SW)

GET A DEGREE IN HOSPITALITY MANAGEMENT … right here in West Seattle, at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor). 5-6 pm information session today at Northwest Wine Academy on the north side of the SSC campus. (6000 16th SW).

10 CHEFS AND CAUSES: First-ever gathering/fundraiser presented by the Diversity Center of Washington, 6 pm at The Sanctuary @ Admiral, as previewed here. Check to see if tickets are left! (2656 42nd SW)

WRITING CIRCLE: 6-7:30 pm with writer Jeanine Walker, “Seattle Writes” at West Seattle (Admiral) Library. (2306 42nd SW)

HARK! Community party at Bethany West Seattle, 6 pm: “Join us for HARK! A Christmas Celebration! We will celebrate the season with fun activities, some Christmas tales, a little singing — and of course, there will be cookies and cocoa! This Christmas party is open to the community, so bring a friend along for the festivities! This event is family-friendly with lots of kids’ activities.” (9600 9th SW)

FREE GROUP RUN: 6:15 pm, meet at West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) for a free group run. (2743 California SW)

ANOTHER COMMUNITY PARTY: 6:30 pm, annual Christmas party at Trinity West Seattle: “Free pictures with Santa, live music, an ugly Christmas sweater contest, lots of other things for your family to do.” Doors open at 6:30 pm. (7551 35th SW)

34TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS PARTY: Instead of the monthly meeting, our area’s biggest political organization gathers tonight for its annual holiday party, 6:30 pm at The Hall at Fauntleroy. (9131 California SW)

POETRYBRIDGE: 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), with featured readers Brandon Pitts and Robert Lashky. (5612 California SW)

MORE … in our Holiday Guide and year-round Event Calendar!