You’re invited to ’10 Chefs and Causes’ in West Seattle next week

Two West Seattle chefs are part of the lineup for a first-ever fundraiser next week, “10 Chefs and Causes” – next Wednesday (December 12) at The Sanctuary at Admiral, 6-9 pm. The Diversity Center of Washington is hosting the event and inviting everyone. Admission is by suggested donation, $20-$200: “we want to include everyone, so pay what you can afford.” Tickets are available here. The announcement and chef lineup:

Featuring 10 rising star diverse local chefs; each will share their creation in a BITE. The menu will WOW our guests with the variation that melds our humanity. Neighbors will participate in a unique community engagement GATHERING grounded in good food, multicultural music, Annie’s rabbit petting zoo to meet Tilli and LoLa, and an auction. Proceeds from the evening will be equally shared by the 10 Causes. Here are the Chefs and Causes we will be showcasing: *Chef Melissa Miranda/Musang for FEEST *Chef Logan Niles/Pot Pie Factory for Post Prison Education Program *Chef Mariela Camacho/Comadre Panaderia for Green Plate Special *Chef Emme Ribeiro Collins/Alcove Dining Room NW for Immigrant Rights Project *Chefs Fareed & Jennifer Al-Abboud/Medzo for Refugee Women’s Alliance *Chef Panithit Chummee (right)/Buddha Ruksa for Care to Help Thailand *Chef Mutsuko Soma/Kamonegi for WSU Bread lab *Chef Killian/Killian Drake & Saturnalia for REST *Chef Tom Douglas for The Diversity Center of Seattle/Washington *Chef Joshua Collins/DUOS Catering for One Million Tampons

(Duos, as you may know, manages The Sanctuary, which is at 42nd/Lander in The Admiral District.) You can read more about the chefs, the dishes they plan to make, and their chosen causes here (PDF).