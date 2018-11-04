West Seattle, Washington

04 Sunday

West Seattle whales: Orcas in our area

November 4, 2018 12:30 pm
 Seen at sea | West Seattle news | Wildlife

12:30 PM: Thanks for the tips! Jeff Hogan of Killer Whale Tales and Kersti Muul both send word of orcas headed southbound, now coming into view midchannel off Alki. Let us know if you see them!

1:06 PM: As Kersti notes in comments, the orcas in the area include Southern Resident Killer Whales. We aren’t able to go look for them due to unrelated events we have to go cover so sightings appreciated, either here or 206-293-6302 (our text/voice 24/7 hotline) – thank you!

1:13 PM: Among those out watching is Donna Sandstrom from The Whale Trail; she says most reports so far are to the north so keep your eyes (and binoculars) pointed that way.

2 Replies to "West Seattle whales: Orcas in our area"

  • Kersti E Muul November 4, 2018 (12:56 pm)
    FYI these are the residents, first time this far south this fall.J16s including L87Milllng midchannel as seen from Ballard still SBGroups are spread out, we had transients in the area as well so keep your eyes peeled!

  • Cyn November 4, 2018 (1:01 pm)
    Any updates on location?

