West Seattle High School students organizing for winter ski bus

Snow season is here, as the live WSDOT camera from Stevens Pass verifies. West Seattle High School students want to make sure they can make a “ski bus” happen this winter, so they asked if we would post this to reach more parents:

West Seattle High School parents! We will be joining other high schools this year in finally running a Friday night ski bus! The bus will run for 6 weeks starting Jan 11th. We will be holding an informational meeting in the WSHS library this coming Thursday, Nov 8th, from 6:30-8(ish). We’re a bit behind on the bandwagon, as other schools have already closed registration. If you have any interest, please attend the meeting, as there’s so much to pass along & we’ll need to fast-track registration! This is offered through a non-profit organization & scholarships are available.

If you can not attend the meeting & have any questions, please contact Dany Tomlinson at fridaynightskibus@gmail.com or go to skimohan.com & search for West Seattle

Let it snow!!