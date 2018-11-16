West Seattle Crime Watch: Police seek help solving holdups targeting pizza-shop empoyees, including one in West Seattle

Police are looking for help in solving a series of robberies targeting pizza-shop employees, including a street robbery in which the victim was an employee leaving the South Admiral Domino’s. Just posted to SPD Blotter:

Robbery detectives with the Seattle Police Department and King County Sheriff’s Office robbery are seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects in a series of pizza shop robberies.

Officers began investigating these robberies July 27th when a pair of men approached a pizza shop employee attempting to complete a nighttime deposit at a bank in the 7100 block of Martin Luther King Jr Way South. The men assaulted the victim, stole the money, and fled the area. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspects.

Weeks later, on August 17th, an employee of a pizza shop in the 4400 block of Rainier Avenue South was closing up for the night when two people approached the door but were unable to enter the locked business. The employee exited the business a half-hour later and was immediately knocked to the ground by the same two men who had tried to enter the business earlier in the evening. The suspects then stole a money bag and fled the scene.

Four days later King County Deputies were called to the 16600 block of International Boulevard in Seatac when the same suspects [above] attacked a pizza shop employee as they attempted to deposit money at a bank.

There have been two additional robberies in Seattle, one in the 9000 block of Rainier Avenue South another in the 3200 block of California Avenue SW.

After pouring through the evidence detectives are now releasing surveillance photos of the suspects and what they believe is the suspects’ vehicle, a gray 2005 Ford Escape SUV.

If you have any information in this case please call the Seattle Police Department Robbery Unit at 206-684-5535.