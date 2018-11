(WSB photo)

9:21 PM: Multiple texters have reported hearing gunfire in the Delridge/Kenyon area, and though no injuries are reported, scanner traffic indicates police have found some evidence – “property damage.” We’re heading that way to try to find out more.

9:39 PM: Police are on SW Kenyon west of 24th.

9:50 PM: Officers told us at the scene that they have found three casings so far (photo added). No elaboration on the “property damage”; no injuries reported.