VETERANS DAY: Message of thanks at American Legion Post 160 dinner

Veterans Day observances started tonight in West Seattle with the annual dinner at American Legion Post 160 in The Junction. The experiences of those who were there tonight spanned multiple services and multiple decades:

Below with Post 160 commander Keith Hughes, left, and American Legion state chaplain Chris Kuhnert is Chelsea Clayton, a West Seattleite who works as veterans’ affairs director for U.S. Senator Patty Murray.

As she had done at last year’s Post 160 dinner, Clayton read a message from Sen. Murray:

The heart of the message: “Please accept our sincere thanks for your dedication and service.” Tomorrow, November 11th, is not only Veterans Day but the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day.

P.S. Post 160’s observance continues tomorrow morning as volunteers will be out early to place flags in The Junction.