So many options for your West Seattle Saturday!

SOUTHBOUND HIGHWAY 99 CLOSED: Between the south end of the Battery Street Tunnel and the West Seattle Bridge, SB 99 is closed for more pre-tunnel-transition work and scheduled to remain closed until early Monday; we’ll publish an update if it reopens early.

ARTS & CRAFTS FAIR: You're invited to shop the Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair at C & P Coffee Company, 8 am-2 pm. (5612 California SW)

EASTRIDGE CHURCH TURKEY AND GROCERIES GIVEAWAY: 9 am, hundreds of turkeys and bags of groceries are offered to all, while supplies last. Info here. (39th/Oregon)

BAZAAR & BAKE SALE AT THE MOUNT: Second and final day of the Holiday Bazaar and Bake Sale at Providence Mount St. Vincent, 9 am-4 pm. By the front entrance. (4831 35th SW)

BAZAAR AT THE MASONIC CENTER: More shopping at the Alki Masonic Center Holiday Bazaar, sponsored by Alki Court 21, Order of the Amaranth, 9 am-4 pm. (4736 40h SW)

THANKSGIVING TURKEY DONATIONS: Two ways to give to West Seattle Food Bank today, either turkey or money the WSFB can use to buy turkeys:

10 am – 2 pm, you can donate turkeys or $15 toward a turkey at the Junction True Value Open House in the Alaska Junction at Edmunds & 44th, or at the West Seattle Food Bank at the corner of 35th & Morgan (garage entrance on Morgan next to the bus stop).

BAZAAR AT A LIBRARY: White Center Library Guild Holiday Bazaar & Book Sale, 10 am to 3 pm at the library. (1409 SW 107th)

BAZAAR AT A CHURCH: Peace Lutheran Church Holiday Bazaar: “Arts and crafts, silent auction with themed baskets, fair trade/global gifts, bake sale, gifts for everyone! 10 a.m.-4 p.m. today (continuing Sunday). Free children’s crafts/activities and hot lunch available for purchase today.” (SW Thistle and 39th Ave SW)

HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR: At Arrowhead Gardens, 10 am-3 pm. Two dozen vendors; everything handcrafted. (9220 2nd SW)

OPEN HOUSE AT TRUE VALUE: Junction True Value Holiday Open House. Be sure to bring nonperishable food for the West Seattle Food Bank, 10 am-2 pm – or turkeys as mentioned above! (4747 44th SW)

OPEN HOUSE AT NW ART AND FRAME:, 10 am-5:30 pm, “live artist demos, open house specials, lots of free drawings throughout the day, product demonstrations, all the latest in holiday decorations, FREE samples and of course … FREE treats & goodies! Products that are being demonstrated will be 20% during their demos.” (4733 California SW)

FOOD DRIVE AT 20TH ANNUAL BEER CHURCH TURKEY BOWL: No bowling lanes left but come down tonight and cheer for the participants, have a newly released Beer Church IPA, bring nonperishable food for the WS Food Bank. 5:30-8 pm at West Seattle Bowl. (39th/Oregon)

And now, from our year-round West Seattle Event Calendar (and inbox):

EXPLORER WEST MIDDLE SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 10 am-11:30 am, prospective students and their families are invited to visit Explorer West – details here. (10015 28th SW)

ENVIRONMENTAL JUSTICE YOUTH FORUM: 10 am-1 pm event led by the Duwamish Valley Youth Corps at South Park Community Center – details here. Free trees, too. (8319 10th Ave. S.)

LONGFELLOW CREEK FLOOD REDUCTION & TRAIL CONNECTION PROJECT: 12:30-3:30 pm, drop-in session to see design concepts for the project (background info’s here). Live, work, study near here? Go see for yourself and tell the project team what you think. Look for the tent. (24th SW near SW Graham)

‘SEATTLE NOW & THEN’ TALK: At the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse, a 2 p.m. illustrated talk by Paul Dorpat and Jean Sherrard about their new book “Seattle Now & Then: The Historic Hundred.”

Clay Eals – who edited the book and is shown above with its creators in a WSB photo from September – adds:

The presentation will conclude with the updated “Now and Then” columns (from the book) that feature Princess Angeline and Chief Seattle (then) and Mary Lou Slaughter and Ken Workman (now). The talk is free, and books will be available for purchase and personal inscription.

(4705 W. Marginal Way)

ITALIAN DINNER FUNDRAISER: Dinner, dessert, dancing to raise money for CYO sports at Our Lady of Guadalupe, 6 pm – ticket info’s in our calendar listing. (35th/Myrtle)

ONE MILLION TAMPONS PYNK PARTY: 6-9 pm at South Park Hall, details and tickets here! (1253 S. Cloverdale)

ROO AND THE FEW: Live music at C & P Coffee Company, 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

AT KENYON HALL: 7:30 pm, “beloved classical pianists Joyce Gibb and Mike Carroll present an evening of classics by Ravel, Rachmaninoff, Piazzolla, and Chopin.” More info in our calendar listing. (7904 35th SW)

'JANE EYRE': Third night for the new musical at ArtsWest, 7:30 pm. Tickets are available online – go here. (4711 California SW)

THE TIKIGRAPHS: 8 pm at Parliament Tavern, “music inspired by the tiki pop culture phenomenon of the 1950s and 1960s.” $7 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

