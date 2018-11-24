Memorial services Friday for June R. Essig, 1935-2018

Family and friends will gather Friday (November 30th) in memory of June R. Essig. Here’s the remembrance they are sharing with the community:

On Thursday, November 15th, June Ruth (Marshall) Essig, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and aunt, passed away at the age of 83. June was a resident of West Seattle.

June will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 64 years, Ronald Essig, and their children, Michael (Kay) Essig, Patrick (Julie) Essig, Kevin Essig, Laurie (Terry) Fitzpatrick, Craig Essig (preceded in death), and Carrianne (Dale) Smith; grandchildren, Luci (Brock) Spencer, Alli (Jake) Nord, Kati Essig (preceded in death), Zachery (Anna) Essig, Joshua (Emily) Essig, Jennifer (Nick) Curmi, Lia Fitzpatrick, McKenna Smith, Devin Smith, and Dalton (Ally) Smith; great-grandchildren, Caroline, Amelia, Mikie, Ava, Colton, Hudson, Henry, Marshall, and Palmer; sister Marilyn Carlson; and several nieces and nephews.

June was born on May 26, 1935 in Syracuse, NY to Rosemary and Willard Marshall. When June was 2, the family moved to Peoria, Illinois, where she enjoyed growing up close to her grandparents, many cousins, aunts, and uncles. June met and fell in love with Ron in high school and married in 1954. June, a talented artist, earned a scholarship to the Chicago Art Institute. While raising her family of 6 children, June worked creating fashion illustrations for department stores and local newspapers in Peoria, IL. Her work in oil, pencil and pastel paintings were highly regarded and were sold throughout the US. Later, June became a graphic designer and art director for Flying Color Graphics in Pontiac and Chicago, IL.

In retirement, June followed her first love, caring for infants, at the First Baptist Day Care in Gulf Shores, AL. The past 8 years, June was a daily presence in the lives of her daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter. She was loved and gave love to so many. She will be remembered for her incredible artistic talent, warmth, kindness and love for life.

Services for June will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Friday, November 30th at 11 am, Fr. Oakland to preside. Reception will follow in Holy Rosary School Hall.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in June’s name to Holy Rosary School, West Seattle

We will always carry your memory in our hearts, June, Junie, Mom, Gram, Mimi