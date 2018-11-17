HOLIDAY GIVING: Food-donation drives today and tonight

We stopped by the Junction True Value Holiday Open House to check in with the West Seattle Food Bank, which is accepting food donations – including turkeys – and money to help pay for some it’s already bought. That’s Heather from the WSFB in our photo.

If you can’t get there (4747 44th SW) by 2 pm, you can also bring nonperishable food to the 20th annual Beer Church Turkey Bowl tonight, 5:30-8 pm at West Seattle Bowl (39th/Oregon) – you don’t have to be a bowler to stop by and not only donate, but also to try the newly released benefit Beer Church IPA, get a ticket for the fundraising raffle. Watch our West Seattle Holiday Guide for other seasonal donation drives!