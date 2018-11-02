2 ways you can help the West Seattle Food Bank: Turkeys and books!

The season for giving is here. Two requests from the West Seattle Food Bank:

The West Seattle Food Bank hopes to provide all those we serve with turkeys & fixings for their Thanksgiving and holiday celebrations this season. They will be taking donations at two locations this Saturday, November 17th, from 10 am – 2 pm. You can donate turkeys or $15 towards a turkey at the Junction True Value Open House in the Alaska Junction at Edmunds & 44th, or at the West Seattle Food Bank at the corner of 35th & Morgan (garage entrance on Morgan next to the bus stop). The West Seattle Food Bank has 720 turkeys in our freezer that we have purchased and we’re hoping to cover that expense. We aren’t able to provide nutritious and healthy food and other needed services without the incredibly generous support of you, the West Seattle Community. Thank you in advance.

You can also donate $ to WSFB any time by going here.

Also:

With the holidays coming up, the West Seattle Food Bank’s Bookcase is in desperate need of children’s books, especially picture & board books for the young ones. Our Bookcase accepts slightly used or new donated books to encourage those children we serve to start reading at an early age. We accept donations Monday – Friday 9 am – 3 pm or Wednesday until 7 pm at our facility at 3419 SW Morgan St. on the corner of 35th & Morgan. There’s a parking garage on Morgan next to the bus stop, and you can enter the Food Bank through the double doors.

We are continuing to add this season’s donation drives to our West Seattle Holiday Guide, so please let us know if you have one – editor@westseattleblog.com – thank you!