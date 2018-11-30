HAPPENING NOW: Lafayette Elementary holiday bazaar & benefit gift wrapping

Some cool creations by crafters of all ages are awaiting gift buyers right now in the Lafayette Elementary cafeteria (California/Lander). It’s the school’s holiday bazaar (with a book fair in the library). You can even get your gifts wrapped by students, raising money for a special cause:

From left, Elsie, Maddi, Ethan, Mia, and Maggie are at the wrapping table by the stage – one of their schoolmates, Thea, had e-mailed us to explain, “We are raising funds to buy 100 pairs of socks and shoes by grade level for kids in need.” 100 because this is Lafayette’s centennial. The bazaar continues until 7:30 tonight.