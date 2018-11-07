From the ‘looks can be deceiving’ file: Southwest Customer Service Center isn’t closed

Given that fencing around the front of the Southwest Customer Service Center, the city understands why you might think it’s not open. But, says city spokesperson Cyndi Wilder, it is!

Customers to the Southwest Customer Service Center (2801 SW Thistle St.) have reported that they think the office is closed due to construction happening at the front entrance. We’re making ADA improvements to the front entrance, but we’re open during construction. We’re asking customers to enter using the south entrance instead. Hours are Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (No passport application processing after 5 p.m.) Anyone with questions should call the Southwest Customer Service Center at 206-684-7417.

Southwest Pool next door is open too, as noted on the marquee.