FOUND: Mystery wheelchair

On Thursday morning when staff opened the pool, we found a wheelchair in our lobby. We do not know who the owner is or why it was left at the pool but we really want to return it to its owner. The owner can call us at 206-684-7440 and describe the wheelchair. We really would like to see it reunited with its owner.