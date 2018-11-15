FOLLOWUP: Gunshot wounds found in both sea lions necropsied in West Seattle today

(WSB photos by Patrick Sand unless otherwise credited)

As we reported last night, wildlife authorities are investigating five sea lion deaths discovered on West Seattle shores. Today, the two most-recently discovered California sea lion carcasses – both adult males – were towed to Don Armeni Boat Ramp, where an area was taped off so necropsies could be done. Participants included Seal Sitters Marine Mammal Stranding Network, which reports on its website tonight that the procedures showed “evidence of bullet wounds and projectiles … one (sea lion) with extensive internal damage.”

The first one was towed in late morning from the beach west of Seacrest. Longtime local whale researcher Mark Sears provided the boat, more often used for orca research. This one was measured at nine feet long and estimated to weigh almost half a ton.

(Photo courtesy Alexander Renz)

The other was towed in the afternoon from the 1500 block of Alki SW with a boat provided by West Seattle volunteer Rick Rasmussen. Those helping prep that sea lion for transport included “Diver Laura” James.

The Seal Sitters update continues, “The skulls [of both sea lions] were removed and will be radiographed early next week and should reveal more conclusive results.” The report also notes the full list of agencies and organizations that collaborated to make today’s procedures happen.

(Photo courtesy Alexander Renz)

As a NOAA spokesperson had told us early today, the federal agency’s Office of Law Enforcement is investigating. If you have any information on the sea-lion shootings, you can reach them any time of the day or night at 800-853-1964.

SIDE NOTE: While all this unfolded, a harbor seal swam over and hauled out elsewhere on Don Armeni.

Seal Sitters told us they’d been watching that one come and go.