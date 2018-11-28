West Seattle, Washington

29 Thursday

47℉

UPDATE: Police search following crash in 6900 block Sylvan Way; 3 to hospital

November 28, 2018 6:08 pm
|      8 COMMENTS
 |   High Point | West Seattle news | WS breaking news

(WSB photos)

6:08 PM: Sylvan Way is blocked both ways by a crash in the 6900 block [map] that briefly drew a sizable SFD “extrication” response. Everybody’s out, per radio communication. More info to come.

6:17 PM: Police are searching for someone in connection with this and the Guardian One helicopter has joined the search. Our crew says apparently one of the drivers fled – two vehicles were involved. Two children are hurt and will be taken to a hospital.

6:29 PM: We’re told the children’s mom also will be taken to a hospital. But none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

6:52 PM: Police have detained a man near 25th/Myrtle.

7:03 PM: We’ve confirmed with police that the man is being questioned in connection with the crash; G-1 has tweeted that, too.

7:26 PM: Our crew tells us Sylvan has reopened.

Share This

8 Replies to "UPDATE: Police search following crash in 6900 block Sylvan Way; 3 to hospital"

  • Trickycoolj November 28, 2018 (6:17 pm)
    Reply

    Any word on which tv channel has the chopper circling the block? second one this week. One of the other cars from last weekend is still on the cemetery lawn. 

    • WSB November 28, 2018 (6:45 pm)
      Reply

      That was Guardian One.

  • AJ November 28, 2018 (6:17 pm)
    Reply

    You guys are always on top of things! I was just about to contact you about a helicopter circling that general area. 

  • Anon November 28, 2018 (6:20 pm)
    Reply

    Is the helicopter flying around related?

  • Marianne November 28, 2018 (6:23 pm)
    Reply

    Hope everyone is ok. Blue SUV with major driver’s side damage, perpendicular to the bushes on the north side of the street. Red car on its side behind the SUV.

    • WSB November 28, 2018 (6:44 pm)
      Reply

      We have photos added now, bad cell signal at the scene so took a bit to get them out.

  • Kristen November 28, 2018 (6:40 pm)
    Reply

    He was just caught at 25th and myrtle 

    • WSB November 28, 2018 (6:44 pm)
      Reply

      Our crew is headed that way.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.