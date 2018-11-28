UPDATE: Police search following crash in 6900 block Sylvan Way; 3 to hospital

(WSB photos)

6:08 PM: Sylvan Way is blocked both ways by a crash in the 6900 block [map] that briefly drew a sizable SFD “extrication” response. Everybody’s out, per radio communication. More info to come.

6:17 PM: Police are searching for someone in connection with this and the Guardian One helicopter has joined the search. Our crew says apparently one of the drivers fled – two vehicles were involved. Two children are hurt and will be taken to a hospital.

6:29 PM: We’re told the children’s mom also will be taken to a hospital. But none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

6:52 PM: Police have detained a man near 25th/Myrtle.

7:03 PM: We’ve confirmed with police that the man is being questioned in connection with the crash; G-1 has tweeted that, too.

7:26 PM: Our crew tells us Sylvan has reopened.